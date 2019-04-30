Showers/Storms Returning

by Shane Butler

Summer-like temps remain in place until further notice! Each afternoon we will manage to hit the mid to upper 80s. Some days we may snag the 90 degree mark in spots. Moisture begins returning and that leads to showers/storms starting Wednesday. Not everyone will them but they’ll be out there to knock the heat down. This trend will continue right through the weekend into next week. An increase chance for rain activity returns for Saturday as a frontal boundary hovers nearby. Once its south of us, we’re back under high pressure and we trend drier and warmer again.