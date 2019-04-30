Summer-Like Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

SUNNY & VERY WARM: We are cranking up the heat on this final day of April and under a good supply of sunshine, temperatures this afternoon will be into the upper 80s across South/Central Alabama, making it the warmest day so far this year for most Alabama communities. And yes, there will likely be a 90 degree reading or two showing up on the maps this afternoon.

HELLO MAY: As we start the new month, our moisture levels will begin to increase Wednesday and Thursday, and we will see a mix of sun and clouds. Also, we will bring in the chance of widely scattered showers on these two days; nothing heavy or widespread and most locations will be staying dry. It will remain very warm with a high in the mid to upper 80s. Showers should become a little more numerous Friday as a weak surface front approaches from the north and there could even be a few rumbles of thunder mixed in at times, but it doesn’t look like a severe weather threat for the state. It will be occasionally cloudy Friday and highs will be in the low to mid 80s and it will be a bit more humid with the higher moisture levels.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The frontal boundary will stall across the state so unfortunately, we will need to keep the chance for scattered showers in the forecast for Saturday. It will be a warm day, with temperatures in the lower 80s and the sky will feature more clouds than sun. We trend drier Sunday and the sky will be partly sunny with only an outside risk of a shower. Sunday’s high will be in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The general weather pattern continues to suggest ridging aloft across the Deep South, meaning very warm temperatures will stay in place. We will have a few days with a chance of showers, but for now no major rainmaker for the state and there is nothing to suggest any severe weather issues. We may be seeing the storm track begin to shift north and west away from the state and hopefully bringing an end to our spring severe weather season in Alabama.

Have a great day!

Ryan