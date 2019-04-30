Very Warm And Mainly Sunny Today; Rain Possible Wednesday

by Ben Lang

It’s another mainly sunny day across central and south Alabama. Despite most locations starting the day in the upper 50s, temperatures swing a good 40° by this afternoon. High temperatures warm into the upper 80s, well above normal for this time of the year. The normal high in Montgomery for today’s date is 80°. It’ll be another dry evening with temperatures in the 70s for the most part. Overnight lows remain more mild, only falling into the mid 60s.

Spotty showers return to the forecast on Wednesday. Wednesday morning should remain dry, though a bit more cloudy than recent days. By the afternoon, daytime heating should allow isolated showers and even storms to develop, mainly along and east of I-65. These showers follow a typical summertime pattern and fizzle out after sunset. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s Wednesday. Wednesday night lows fall into the mid 60s.

Expect additional isolated to scattered afternoon shower activity for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures remain warm both days, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

Rain could be more widespread on Saturday thanks to the approach of a cool front from the north. It still doesn’t appear to be a total washout at this time. Depending on how far south the front moves, our chance for rain could actually be fairly suppressed on Sunday and Monday. The front may stall just south of the area, then lift back north as a warm front on Tuesday, leading to more scattered showers. Nonetheless, temperatures aren’t expected to be cooler early next week. Highs should reach the mid to upper 80s next Monday and Tuesday afternoon.