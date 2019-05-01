Bill Aims to Expand Broadband Connectivity in Rural Counties

by Jerome Jones

High speed internet access is essential to the economy of any town. That is why legislators at the State Houseintroduced a bill aimed at expanding broadband connectivity .

The Alabama Rural Broadband Coalition is a group of organizations that have come together to encourage lawmakers to expand broad band internet access in rural areas. Well, today lawmakers did just that when they announced a bill moving through the house aimed at expanding high speed internet access.

The bill is authored by Rep. Randall Shedd. It allows electricity providers to use their existing infrastructure to provide broad band internet access in rural areas. Shedd says this bill encourages electricity providers to invest in broadband expansion, and it will drive cost effective expansion.

