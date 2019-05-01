Feeling A Lot Like Summer

by Shane Butler

It’s definitely beginning to feel a lot like summer around here and this trend will continue until further notice. Daytime temps will manage mid to upper 80s each day. A southerly wind flow transports gulf moisture into the area and that will lead to afternoon showers and t-storms. The chance for rain increases as a frontal boundary approaches the state on Saturday. Clouds and rain will help knock the heat down just a bit with highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday afternoon. The front presses through and we’re back to mainly dry conditions early next week. We should start to see scattered showers and storms return toward the mid and latter half of next week.