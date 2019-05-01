Fire Destroys Building at Chanticleer Apartments in Selma
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
An apartment fire in Selma leaves seven families homeless.
Eight units at Chanticleer Apartments were destroyed by the fire — Tuesday evening.
Seven single mothers and about 25 children — lost nearly everything they had.
Officials say no one was seriously hurt in the fire.
But one woman had to jumped from the second floor of the building — to get to safety.
“The roof started caving in so I had to go the opposite way. When I looked down the steps and seen all five of my kids was looking up at me so, that’s when I took the jump,” said Savannah Jackson.
Fire officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.