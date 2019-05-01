Juvenile Charged in Death of 6-Month-Old Baby

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a juvenile female with murder in the death of a six-month-old female. MPD and Fire Medics responded to a residence in a north Montgomery neighborhood about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, after receiving a report of an unresponsive infant.

Following their arrival, the infant was pronounced dead at the scene. Further forensic review determined that the six-month-old died from severe head trauma as the result of blunt-force injuries. MPD initiated a homicide investigation late Tuesday.

MPD’s initial investigation determined that the infant sustained the injuries at the residence of a neighbor who was providing care for the infant and her two juvenile siblings while their mother was at work. The investigation further determined that the injuries occurred during the overnight hours while the adult caregiver was sleeping in one room, and the infant, her siblings and a juvenile resident of the home occupied a separate bedroom. The investigation indicates that the juvenile physically assaulted the infant when she wouldn’t stop crying during the night, causing the fatal injuries.

The infant’s mother called 911 after finding the infant unresponsive when she arrived to pick up her children Tuesday morning.

MPD charged the juvenile with murder on a juvenile petition Tuesday night following consultation with the District Attorney’s Office. After charging the juvenile, MPD released her into the custody of the Department of Human Resources.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be released.