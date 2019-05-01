Lawmakers Introduce Bills to Make Voting Easier

by Alabama News Network Staff

A group of legislators are joining together in hopes of passing several proposed bills which aim to make voting easier and more accessible for all Alabamians.

Legislators alongside representatives from Alabama Arise and the NAACP introduced the bills at a press conference held inside Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church on Wednesday. The first bill would allow no excuse for absentee voting, meaning any Alabamian can request an absentee ballot for any reason. The other three bills pertained to automatic voter registration, early voting and same day voter registration.

“We have a lot of citizens in this state who have to work a lot, who have kids, who have multiple jobs, so what we want to do is make sure that those people are able to still participate and still vote regardless of whatever their circumstances are,” said Rep. Neil Rafferty.

