New Execution Date Set for Inmate Convicted of Killing Pastor in 1991

The Alabama Supreme Court has set a new lethal injection date for a man convicted in the 1991 sword-and-dagger slaying of a pastor.

The Alabama Supreme Court scheduled Christopher Lee Price’s lethal injection for May 30. A federal judge on Wednesday denied his request for a stay.

Price was to be executed last month but a last-minute stay delayed his death.

Price sought a stay after asking to die by nitrogen hypoxia, a method Alabama has authorized but not developed. His lawyers argued it will be less painful than lethal injection.

The state death warrant expired before the U.S. Supreme Court vacated a stay that had blocked his execution.

Price killed Church of Christ pastor Bill Lynn as he prepared Christmas gifts for his grandchildren.

