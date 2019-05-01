Victims Identified in Tuesday’s Two Fatal Montgomery Shootings

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has launched homicide investigations into the separate shooting deaths of Marcus Martin, 30, and George Crowder Jr., 19. The shootings occurred Tuesday, April 30.

In the first homicide, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1200 block of Woodbridge Drive about 10 a.m. in reference to a subject being located deceased in a residence. There, they located Martin, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was

pronounced dead at the scene. MPD is currently investigating the circumstances of this homicide, and no arrests have been made at this time.

In response to a separate fatal shooting, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 200 block of Eastdale Road South at about 8:30 p.m. At the scene they located Crowder, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. MPD’s investigation indicates that the shooting is domestic-related, and no arrests have been made thus far.

Both homicide investigations are ongoing. Police ask individuals with knowledge of these shootings to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.