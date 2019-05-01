Welcome to May

by Ryan Stinnett

As we roll into the new month, our moisture levels will begin to increase, and both today and tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds. With the higher moisture levels, we will introduce the chance of a few isolated afternoon showers on these two days; nothing heavy or widespread and most locations will be staying dry. It will remain very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and we will have to mention it will be feeling a bit more humid as well.

HIGHER RAIN CHANCES: Showers will become a bit more numerous Friday and Saturday as a weak surface front approaches the state. We will also introduce the chance for a few thunderstorms at times as there will be sufficient instability in place across the state with the warm and humid air mass, but we are still not expecting any severe weather issues. For both Friday and Saturday, expect more clouds than sun with the occasional shower or storm, but no “washout” by any means. Both days will also feature highs be in the mid 80s. We trend drier across the state Sunday and we should see a sky with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Not much change in the overall weather pattern as the upper-level ridge will continue hold over portions of the Southeast; meaning we stay very warm with above average temperatures. Much of next week looks to feature highs in the mid to upper 80s across the state. For now, Monday looks dry, but we mention the return of scattered, mainly afternoon showers for Tuesday and into midweek as moisture levels begin to increase again. Still no signs of a major rain event for the state and there is nothing to suggest any severe weather issues anytime soon for Alabama.

Have a great day!

Ryan