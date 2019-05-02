Montgomery Regional Airport Names New Director

Taggart

The Montgomery Airport Authority has announced that Marshall, Jr. will be the new director of the Montgomery Regional Airport, effective May 15.

Taggart has nearly two decades of experience in the aviation industry. He arrives to Montgomery after serving as deputy airport director of DeKalb Peachtree Airport, which is the second busiest airport in Georgia.

Taggart has experience as the National Director for Airport Business Development for MediaShift, Inc. He also managed Tallahassee Regional (now International) Airport as its deputy aviation director where he led efforts to bring in new air service, as well as managed all commercial development. His aviation background also includes progressive roles in areas of business development, marketing, planning and real estate, and concessions management at Chicago Midway, Chicago O’Hare and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airports.

The Montgomery Regional Airport has service to Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Orlando/Sanford and Washington, DC.