Replicas of Christopher Columbus’ Ships in Demopolis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom—

A pair of floating museums sailed into the city of Demopolis early Thursday morning.

Replicas of Christopher Columbus’ ships — the Nina and the Pinta — are docked at Kingfisher Bay Marina.

Both ships are 15th century caravels made entirely of wood.

The Nina was built as an exact replica to the original ship used by Columbus.

It was built by hand and took three years to build.

Nina was launched in 1992 — to celebrate the 500th anniversary of Columbus’ first voyage.

“I went down there, just drove by and took a look at them,” said Demopolis resident Samuel McIntosh.

“I really think its awesome! Because it gives you a piece of history, right here in Demopolis.”

For more information go to www.ninapinta.org.