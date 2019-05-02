Storms Likely Saturday

by Shane Butler

It continues to look and feel a lot like summer around here. Temps will reach the 80s for highs each day. Some spots will flirt with the 90 degree mark at times. The daytime heating will lead to mainly scattered afternoon showers and t-storms. A frontal boundary presses southward into the area on Saturday. This system should help increase the risk of rain/storms. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe Saturday afternoon. The main threat will be damaging winds up to 60 mph. The front exits Sunday and we’re back to more summer-like conditions. It’s a setup we will become familiar with because its sticking around for a while.