Very Warm With Isolated Showers And Storms Thursday Afternoon

by Ben Lang

Its another warm and quiet start to the day in central and south Alabama. Expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. There could also be a few isolated showers or storms developing this afternoon, but severe weather is not expected. These showers should fizzle out by the mid-evening, though a few more isolated showers could develop overnight. Temperatures remain very warm this evening, still in the low 80s around 7PM and in the low 70s around 11PM. Temperatures settle into the mid 60s around sunrise Friday morning.

Scattered showers and storms are possible again on Friday. These should remain sub-severe, just more of the typical summertime pop-ups. Afternoon high temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s. Friday night remains mild with most of the showers and storms coming to and end overnight. Lows fall into the mid 60s.

Rain and storms are likely going to be more widespread on Saturday. A cool front rolls our way from the west, and that should lead to numerous showers and storms by late Saturday afternoon. Some stronger storms are possible also, with a main threat for wind gusts in excess of 58 mph and hail up to 1″ in size. It looks like the greater threat for severe storms remains across north Mississippi and Alabama, but the SPC outlines areas along and north of Highway 80 under a marginal, level 1 out of 5 threat for severe storms. We’ll monitor this threat through Saturday and provide forecast updates as needed. The front may clear the area on Sunday, quashing rain chances and clearing the sky for the afternoon.

Monday could be a dry day with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 80s. Isolated afternoon showers return to the forecast on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. At this time, the coverage of rain looks low for those days. It looks warm too, with highs in the upper 80s each day next week.