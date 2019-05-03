Brewbaker Students are Learning to the Beat of a Different Drum

by Mandy McQueen

An international speaker and musician took learning to the next level at Brewbaker Primary School in Montgomery using drums and other musical instruments.

John Scalici, Rhythm facilitator and teaching artist has been in the music industry for nearly two decades. After years of performing in several bands and groups, he now uses his talents to inspire and empower adults and students through the universal language of rhythm.

“They are learning collaboration through music they are learning different academic areas. Also, they are learning to work together, they’re having fun while they are doing it and they are learning discipline,” Brewbaker Primary School principal Catherine Roger explained.

The Program also helps highlight the importance of art in education.

“Music should be in all schools. There’s so much science behind what music does in the brain if you’re actively participating. It makes mathematics, it makes reading, it just makes everything better,” said Clare Weil, Chairman of the Montgomery Board of Education.

And it helps students such as second-grader Algerard Cole, who said math and science are his favorite subjects.

“I learned how to play the drums and today is going to be my best day ever,” Cole said.

“So I have an activity called dice beat, big ole spongy dice that we roll them into the circle and they have to add the numbers together, they can’t answer out, they have to answer on their drum with a flow of steady beats,” said Scalici.

A Friday filled with fun, intertwined with learning and inspiring innovation.

For more information on Scalici’s interactive rhythm programs CLICK HERE.