Crenshaw Family Continues Search for Answers in the May 2011 Murder of DeLange Harris

by Danielle Wallace

The family of a Crenshaw County man is searching for answers 8 years after his death. DeLange Harris was murdered in May 2011.

Friday night the family of DeLange Harris held a vigil for him and revealed a sign asking for answers. Balloons were also released in memory of Harris. His body was found on May 3rd 2011 on Athens Church Road in Crenshaw County. Family and friends gave remarks at Fridayʼs vigil, asking for the support in solving the case. Attorney General Steve Marshall and Crenshaw County District Attorney Charlotte Tesmer both attended and spoke at the vigil.

“We’re chasing after justice. I say this is a new beginning – this being the 8th year. I’m saying this because it wasn’t solved in the 7th year – if not before then but a new beginning,” says Dora Harris, the mother of DeLange Harris.

“It is not a cold case but a case that remains on the minds of the sheriff and law enforcement in this community. Among Charlotte Tesmer and the prosecutors this community and those that care ultimately about seeking justice,” says Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Right now, there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. There is also a $5,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in the case.

Officials say when reporting a tip you can remain anonymous when calling one of the agencies listed below:

Crenshaw County Sheriffʼs Office: (334) 335-6568

Alabama Bureau of Investigation: (334) 983-5614

Federal Bureau of Investigation: (251) 438-3674

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers: (334) 215 – STOP