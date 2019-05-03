Doc on the Spot Community Care Clinic Opens in Orrville

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Access to healthcare has been on the decline in rural communities — but one Dallas County community is bucking the trend.

A Doc on the Spot Community Care Clinic opened up Friday morning in Orrville.

The clinic provides healthcare services to uninsured Orrville residents.

It’ll be open from 9 AM to noon on the first Friday of each month.

The clinic is was made possible by a partnership between UAB Selma Family Medicine — the UAB Minority Health and Health Disparities Research Center — and United Way.

“United Way has been the back office partner for this,” said Executive Director Jeff Cothran.

“We’ve helped procure funding, administer the grants, we buy all the supplies and we try to get everything done so that when its time for clinic the doctors come in and do what the doctors do best.”

The Orrville health clinic is located in the Five Points Community Development Center.