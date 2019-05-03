Man Found Shot to Death in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’re conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death this morning.

Police and fire medics responded to the 1500 block of Jean Street at about 5:15 a.m. They say they found the man with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation and no arrests have been made.

If you have a tip to help in the investigation, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215- STOP.