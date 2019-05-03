Strong To Severe Storms Possible Saturday

by Ben Lang

It was another very warm and partly cloudy afternoon in central and south Alabama. High temperatures soared into the upper 80s to low 90s in a couple locations. It’s going to be another very warm evening, with temperatures in the low 80s at 7 PM, only falling into the low 70s by 11 PM. Expect a partly cloudy sky, but some additional isolated showers and storms could still develop. Overnight lows remain very warm, in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday morning starts off mainly dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures should warm into the 80s during the day, but rain and storms become increasingly likely by the evening. Some of these could be strong to severe, with a main threat of damaging straight-line winds and hail 1″ or larger in diameter. These storms move west to east across our area between noon and midnight. The severe threat ends after midnight, with lows in the mid 60s. The storms come to a close by Sunday morning, though there will likely be a few lingering showers early on. A cool front could pass through the area Sunday afternoon, clearing the sky and ending rain chances to close out the weekend. Sunday afternoon high temperatures should reach the low 80s.

Thanks to the front passing to our south, Monday looks like a dry day for central and south Alabama. The (slightly) drier air should allow temperatures to reach the upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Isolated showers and storms return to our forecast for Tuesday through Friday next week. It’s uncertain at this point which days feature the highest chance for rain, though rain on Tuesday through Thursday looks to be more of the isolated summertime type activity. Rain coverage may be higher next Friday and Saturday. Next week remain very warm, with highs in the upper 80s each day.