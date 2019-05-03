by Ryan Stinnett

Our Friday will feature a very warm and muggy day as highs climb into the upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. We will also see those randomly placed showers and storms across the Alabama landscape through the afternoon and evening hours. Tonight, will be a very mild and muggy night with lows in the upper 60s with the chance of an isolated storm.

SATURDAY STORM THREAT: Showers/storms will become more numerous tomorrow as a weak front and surface low move across the state. Expect more clouds than sun with scattered showers and storms; there is the risk for strong to potentially severe storms Saturday afternoon into Saturday night and the SPC has defined a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe storms for much of Alabama for tomorrow. Stronger storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and hail. The tornado threat is extremely low, but not zero. Once again, the main concern will come from gusty winds and hail.

DRIER SUNDAY: The system will push out the area and the weather will trend drier for much of the state Sunday. There could be a few showers/storms down across South Alabama, but for the most part, we should see more sun than clouds with highs in the mid 80s.

THE NEW WORK WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will feature more sun than clouds, and these two days should be dry with highs in the mid 80s. We bring the chance for scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms by midweek as the the ridge remains the dominant feature in our weather. Warm, muggy conditions continue with highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

Ryan