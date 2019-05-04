Alabama Kidney Foundation Holds Annual Walk

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Al. (Alabama News Network) – The Alabama Kidney Foundation held its annual walk to help create awareness for kidney disease as well as raise money for its assistance programs.

Alabama is ranked 5th in the nation in kidney disease cases, according to the Alabama Kidney Foundation.

“It’s a very huge problem in our state and we need to have more awareness and education, so seeing all these people come out and support is a really good sign that people are starting to know that this is an issue in our state,” Shannon Morrell, Regional Director of the Alabama Kidney Foundation said.

More than 500 people attended the event and organizers say this this year’s walk raised more than past years.