Auburn Man Killed in 3-Boat Collision on Lake Martin

by Mandy McQueen

LAKE MARTIN, Ala. – ALEA Marine Patrol continues its investigation into Friday night’s fatal boat crash on Lake Martin leaving one man dead and another injured.

The incident occurred late Friday night near The Ridge Marina.

ALEA Capt. Gary Buchanan says it is believed that alcohol played a factor in the the three-boat collision that led to the death of 56-year-old David George Goodling of Auburn, and injured 62-year-old Norman Ray Harris of Leeds.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.