Delta Sigma Theta Sorority 2nd Annual Community Health and Resource Fair

by Jerome Jones

More than 70 vendors lined the Crampton Bowl Multiplex today for the Montgomery Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sororities, 2nd Annual Community Health and Resource Fair.

Health and wealth consciousness was a theme at the fair this year. There were free health care screenings, door prizes, and a variety of doctors were there to give health advice. More than 400 people attended the health fair.