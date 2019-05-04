Few Showers Overnight

by Matt Breland

Storms should be passing out of Alabama around the night hours, after 9 or so with lows in the mid 60s. Then we will have some leftover clouds and brief showers overnight. For Sunday morning expect lingering overcast skies that will begin to break apart later in the day, with highs in the lower 80s. Overnight expect mostly clear skies with lows back in the 60s.

Monday will bring plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower 80s, and clear skies for the night hours. Tuesday is looking fairly similar, but a few isolated showers possible Wednesday