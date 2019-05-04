FLIMP Festival at Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts

by Jerome Jones

The FLIMP Festival is the Montgomery Museum of Fine Art’s free celebration of imagination , amusement, and creativity.

The festival featured more than a dozen art-making activities, live music performances, games and food vendors. This was the first time the event was held in the new sculpture garden at the museum. The theme this year is garden and nature. The festival featured 95 chalk art masterpieces.

“It’s a real marriage of the beauty of art and the beauty of nature today, and thats what were celebrating. all of the chalk art you see here today takes its inspiration from the natural landscape of the sculpture garden,” said Angie Dodson, director of the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.