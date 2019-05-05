Opp Man in Critical Condition After Sunday Morning Shooting

by Mandy McQueen

OPP, Ala. (ALABAMA NEWS NETWORK) – One man is listed in critical condition after a shooting occurred early Sunday morning in Opp.

According to the Opp Police Department, officers responded to shots fired around 12:22 a.m. at the “Inbox” building located on Barnes Street. Once officers arrived on scene, they found a 24-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the Mizell Memorial Hospital and later transferred to the Southeast Medical Center. He is listed in critical condition.

Details are limited at this time but the investigation is ongoing.