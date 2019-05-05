2 Dead After Saturday Night Shooting in Tuskegee

by Mandy McQueen

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (ALABAMA NEWS NETWORK) – Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting that claimed the lives of two people on Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Tuskegee Police Department, 39-year-old Jamie Collins and 49-year-old Willie Long were killed an incident that occurred in the 700 block of Warren Ave. around 8:54 p.m. No arrests have been made at this time.

The Tuskegee Police Department is asking anyone that may have any information regarding this case to call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP or the Tuskegee Secret Witness Line at (334)-727-9865.