Lake Martin Update: Investigators Determine 2 Separate Boat Crashes Occurred, Leaving 1 Dead

by Mandy McQueen

LAKE MARTIN, Ala. (ALABAMA NEWS NETWORK) – Troopers with the Marine Patrol division of ALEA continue to investigate Friday night’s fatal boat crash on Lake Martin that claimed the life of an Auburn man and injured one more.

According to a press release, investigators have determined that two separate crashes occurred. Marine Patrol Troopers say a Sea Ray boat operated by 62-year-old Norman Ray Harris and a Chris Craft boat operated by 56-year-old David George Goodling collided almost head-on near the “Bridge to Nowhere” at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday night. According to the report, Harris contacted a friend and was later transported to Baptist South.

Law enforcement say there were no other passengers in either boat. Investigators do believe alcohol was a factor in this crash based on evidence in the boats and other information that is not being released at this time.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., a second boat struck Goodling’s boat in the same area of the lake. The operator of the third boat towed Goodling’s boat to The Ridge Marina where he called authorities and reported the collision. He also reported a body found in the boat and significant damage caused by a previous crash. No one was injured in the third boat.

Marine Patrol Troopers were notified of the second crash at approximately 9:45 pm Friday. They responded to The Ridge Marina and began their investigation.

The crash is still under investigation.