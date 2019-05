Warm Week Ahead!

by Matt Breland

Partly cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the afternoon! More clear conditions will be with us overnight and temperatures will dip into the 60s with overall calm winds! By Monday and Tuesday we see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 80s and maybe even the lower 90s for some towns! Wednesday we will see a few more clouds , and heat will still linger with highs still in the upper 80s and a few isolated showers will still be possible!