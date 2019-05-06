“Alabama Then and Now” Exhibit Making its Way Across the State

by Samantha Williams

The town of Pike Road is offering a blast from the past for the next couple of weeks. It’s one of 9 city’s that are a part of the “Alabama Then and Now” exhibit, making its way across the state.

This December will mark Alabama’s 200 year anniversary…up until November this exhibit will make its way around the state featuring art work from Alabama Plein Air Artists. The exhibit kicked off with a 3 month stop in Hoover last Fall.

Right now, the exhibit is set up in Pike Roads’ city hall building, with artwork that depicts some Alabama landmarks as far back as 1819.

“Our township is not barely more then two decades old, but the community here goes back hundreds of years, so it is one thing to be able to celebrate our states history, but also our local community,” Turner Waddell told Alabama News Network.

Tuesday night, the town of Pike Road is hosting an opening reception for the exhibit from 5-7 pm.