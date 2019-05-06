Alex City Mayor Dies at Birmingham Hospital

Alex City Mayor Jim Nabors has died overnight at Brookwood Hospital in Birmingham after having emergency surgery for intestinal blockage. He was 76-years-old.

Nabors was elected mayor in 2016 after defeating incumbent, Charles Shaw. Before entering public office, Nabors worked as chief financial officer for the apparel maker, Russell Corp.

Radney said Nabors was instrumental in winning approval for the pending relocation of city hall to the former Russell sales office.