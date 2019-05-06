Montgomery County Arrests: April 29-May 5

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/61 Michael Wilson Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): Arson

2/61 Deshawn Wilson Arrest Date: 4/30/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property & Robbery 1st

3/61 Antonio Whitfield Arrest Date: 5/3/19 Charge(s): Theft by Fraudulent Leasing

4/61 Tia Warren Arrest Date: 5/3/19 Charge(s): Escape 3rd Degree (2 counts)

5/61 Richard Ward Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



6/61 Raymond Vinson Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (2 counts) & Shooting into Occupied Building or Vehicle (2 counts)

7/61 Robert Turner Arrest Date: 4/30/19 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol

8/61 Maurice Thompson Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

9/61 Christopher Thomas Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Marijuana Possession 2nd, Obstruction of Justice-False Identity, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

10/61 Alexandria Taylor Arrest Date: 5/1/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice



11/61 Tommy Swearengin, Jr. Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Carrying Pistol without License & Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

12/61 Justin Swain Arrest Date: 5/1/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

13/61 Roderio Stovall Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Assault

14/61 Clayton Stollenwerck, Jr. Arrest Date: 4/30/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court & Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance

15/61 Quinntorie Steiner Arrest Date: 4/30/19 Charge(s): Obstructing Justice-False Identity, Robbery 1st, & Parole Violation



16/61 Johnathan Spooney Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

17/61 Hope Smith Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

18/61 Sandy Shepherd Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): DUI, Improper Lane Usage, & Operating Vehicle without Insurance

19/61 Traymon Sankey Arrest Date: 4/29/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

20/61 Derrick Saffold Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC



21/61 Joan Ruiz Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): Burglary III

22/61 Keshawn Rogers Arrest Date: 5/1/19 Charge(s): Shooting into Occupied Building of Vehicle

23/61 Jeffery Pruitt Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): DUI

24/61 Marquez Preston Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle (2 counts) & Burglary III

25/61 Fredrick Posey Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, & Theft of Property 3rd (6 counts)



26/61 Kierro Nelson Arrest Date: 5/3/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

27/61 Kelly Moncrief Arrest Date: 4/29/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

28/61 Brandy Miller Arrest Date: 4/29/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

29/61 Joshua Miles Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation

30/61 Willie McCall Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court & Probation Revocation



31/61 Darniece Lewis Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): Identity Theft

32/61 Carchemish Lee Arrest Date: 5/1/19 Charge(s): Public Intoxication

33/61 Curtis Knight Arrest Date: 4/30/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

34/61 Letitia Kelly Arrest Date: 4/30/19 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, Possession Marijuana 2nd, & Theft of Property 3rd

35/61 Antwon Jackson Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st



36/61 Corderick Hunt Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (3 counts)

37/61 Robert Hudgens Arrest Date: 4/30/19 Charge(s): Resisting Arrest

38/61 Terrell Hill Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd & Theft of Property

39/61 Lamarkest Hicks Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude & Robbery 3rd

40/61 John Herring Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property II



41/61 Shawn Hernandez Arrest Date: 4/30/19 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons

42/61 James Hand Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): DUI, Marijuana Possession 2nd, & Probation Revocation

43/61 Marquese Griffin Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

44/61 Willie Grant, Jr. Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): By order of the Court & Speed Less 25MPH

45/61 Lametria Fuller Arrest Date: 5/3/19 Charge(s): No Drivers License (2 counts), Operating Vehicle without Insurance, & Speed Less 25 MPH



46/61 Desmond Fowler Arrest Date: 5/3/19 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked & Speed Less 25 MPH

47/61 Shandra Foster Arrest Date: 5/1/19 Charge(s): Carrying Pistol with License, Contempt of Court, & Driving While Revoked

48/61 Richard Curry Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol & Receiving Stolen Property

49/61 Frank Collins Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

50/61 Michael Chance Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): Identity Theft-Defraud Financial Institute (4 counts), Theft of Property 1st by Deception, Theft of Property 4th (2 counts), & Theft of Property III-Class D



51/61 Joseph Campos Arrest Date: 5/3/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

52/61 Tabetha Bynum Arrest Date: 4/30/19 Charge(s): Criminal Trespass III

53/61 Courtney Bullock Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 4th

54/61 Tavaris Brown Arrest Date: 5/1/19 Charge(s): Murder

55/61 Reco Brown Arrest Date: 5/3/19 Charge(s): Burglary III & Theft of Property 1st



56/61 Thomas Bray, Jr. Arrest Date: 4/30/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court & No Drivers License

57/61 Kenneth Atkins Arrest Date: 5/3/19 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons

58/61 Warren Arrington Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): DUI

59/61 Derrick Anderson Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Violation of Community Notification Act & Probation Revocation

60/61 Tommy Addison Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)



61/61 Seabrin Abro Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



























































































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates April 29-May 5, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.