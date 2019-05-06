Montgomery County Arrests: April 29-May 5 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: May 6, 2019 2:51 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/61Michael Wilson Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): Arson Show Caption Hide Caption 2/61Deshawn Wilson Arrest Date: 4/30/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property & Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 3/61Antonio Whitfield Arrest Date: 5/3/19 Charge(s): Theft by Fraudulent Leasing Show Caption Hide Caption 4/61Tia Warren Arrest Date: 5/3/19 Charge(s): Escape 3rd Degree (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 5/61Richard Ward Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 6/61Raymond Vinson Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (2 counts) & Shooting into Occupied Building or Vehicle (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 7/61Robert Turner Arrest Date: 4/30/19 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol Show Caption Maurice Thompson Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation
Christopher Thomas Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Marijuana Possession 2nd, Obstruction of Justice-False Identity, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance
Alexandria Taylor Arrest Date: 5/1/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice
Tommy Swearengin, Jr. Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Carrying Pistol without License & Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Justin Swain Arrest Date: 5/1/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court
Roderio Stovall Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Assault
Clayton Stollenwerck, Jr. Arrest Date: 4/30/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court & Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance
Quinntorie Steiner Arrest Date: 4/30/19 Charge(s): Obstructing Justice-False Identity, Robbery 1st, & Parole Violation
Johnathan Spooney Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st
Hope Smith Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation
Sandy Shepherd Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): DUI, Improper Lane Usage, & Operating Vehicle without Insurance
Traymon Sankey Arrest Date: 4/29/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court
Derrick Saffold Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC
Joan Ruiz Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): Burglary III
Keshawn Rogers Arrest Date: 5/1/19 Charge(s): Shooting into Occupied Building of Vehicle
Jeffery Pruitt Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): DUI
Marquez Preston Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle (2 counts) & Burglary III Fredrick Posey Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, & Theft of Property 3rd (6 counts)
Kierro Nelson Arrest Date: 5/3/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court
Kelly Moncrief Arrest Date: 4/29/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation
Brandy Miller Arrest Date: 4/29/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation
Joshua Miles Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation
Willie McCall Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court & Probation Revocation
Darniece Lewis Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): Identity Theft
Carchemish Lee Arrest Date: 5/1/19 Charge(s): Public Intoxication
Curtis Knight Arrest Date: 4/30/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation Letitia Kelly Arrest Date: 4/30/19 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, Possession Marijuana 2nd, & Theft of Property 3rd
Antwon Jackson Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st
Corderick Hunt Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (3 counts)
Robert Hudgens Arrest Date: 4/30/19 Charge(s): Resisting Arrest
Terrell Hill Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd & Theft of Property
Lamarkest Hicks Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude & Robbery 3rd
John Herring Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property II
Shawn Hernandez Arrest Date: 4/30/19 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons
James Hand Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): DUI, Marijuana Possession 2nd, & Probation Revocation
Marquese Griffin Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Willie Grant, Jr. Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): By order of the Court & Speed Less 25MPH
Lametria Fuller Arrest Date: 5/3/19 Charge(s): No Drivers License (2 counts), Operating Vehicle without Insurance, & Speed Less 25 MPH
Desmond Fowler Arrest Date: 5/3/19 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked & Speed Less 25 MPH
Shandra Foster Arrest Date: 5/1/19 Charge(s): Carrying Pistol with License, Contempt of Court, & Driving While Revoked
Richard Curry Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol & Receiving Stolen Property
Frank Collins Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation Michael Chance Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): Identity Theft-Defraud Financial Institute (4 counts), Theft of Property 1st by Deception, Theft of Property 4th (2 counts), & Theft of Property III-Class D
Joseph Campos Arrest Date: 5/3/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court
Tabetha Bynum Arrest Date: 4/30/19 Charge(s): Criminal Trespass III
Courtney Bullock Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 4th
Tavaris Brown Arrest Date: 5/1/19 Charge(s): Murder
Reco Brown Arrest Date: 5/3/19 Charge(s): Burglary III & Theft of Property 1st
Thomas Bray, Jr. Arrest Date: 4/30/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court & No Drivers License
Kenneth Atkins Arrest Date: 5/3/19 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons
Warren Arrington Arrest Date: 5/2/19 Charge(s): DUI
Derrick Anderson Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Violation of Community Notification Act & Probation Revocation
Tommy Addison Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)
Seabrin Abro Arrest Date: 5/4/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates April 29-May 5, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.