Montgomery Police Make Robbery and Assault Arrests

Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged Lamarkest Hicks, 18, with third-degree robbery and attempting to elude in connection to a theft of a motor vehicle. The theft occurred on May 3 at about 8 a.m. in the 2000 block of London Town Lane. During the course of the theft, Hicks pushed two juveniles from the vehicle before fleeing in it. Later that day the vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle crash with minor injury on Mobile Highway. The driver, Hicks, attempted to flee from the vehicle but was taken into custody. Following his arrest, Hicks was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

MPD has charged Jonathan Spooney, 32, with first-degree robbery in connection to a robbery of a business that occurred on April 27 at about 2:15 a.m. in the 5700 block of Atlanta Highway. The business was robbed of currency at gunpoint. There were no injuries. A tip from CrimeStoppers led to the suspect being identified. Spooney was taken into custody May 4 by MPD patrol and charged.

MPD charged Reco Brown, 21, with first-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property in connection to a business burglary that occurred on April 28 at about 9:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Eastern Boulevard. The suspect forcibly entered the business, stole a set of car keys and then stole a vehicle. The vehicle was located in Greenville, and Greenville PD took Brown into custody on April 29. Brown was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility on May 3.

MPD charged Cyrus Lewis, 45, with second-degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in connection to a shooting that occurred on April 29 at about 5 p.m. The adult male victim walked in to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that he advised occurred in the area of Crescent Road and Edgemont. The victim further advised he was shot by a subject known to him during an argument over money. Lewis was identified as the suspect. Lewis was taken into custody May 4 by MPD patrol and charged.

MPD charged Michael Kelly, 19, with second-degree assault in connection to a domestic dispute that occurred on May 4 at about 3:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Old Selma Road. MPD officers responded to the scene, and as they attempted to detain Kelly, he struck one of the officers in the eye, causing minor injury. Kelly was taken into custody and charged.