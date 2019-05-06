Norah O’Donnell to Become Anchor of “CBS Evening News”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Norah O’Donnell will take over as anchor of the CBS Evening News this summer. It’s one of many changes CBS is making in its news division under new CBS News President and Senior Executive Producer Susan Zirinsky.

The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell will be based in New York when it debuts this summer before moving to its permanent home in Washington, D.C. this fall. The network says moving the CBS Evening News to Washington will give CBS News unique access to top lawmakers.

“This is a start of a new era for CBS News,” said Zirinsky. “Our job is to reveal America to itself through original reporting, strong investigative journalism and powerful political coverage.”

O’Donnell is currently co-anchor of CBS This Morning. Starting May 20, a new morning lineup of Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil will be seen. Current anchor John Dickerson will join 60 Minutes as a correspondent. He will also have a role as a contributing anchor to the network’s political coverage of primary and election nights.

The CBS Evening News is currently anchored by Jeff Glor.

“We are grateful to Jeff Glor for his award-winning work and his commitment to both his colleagues and to our viewers. As we transition the Evening News to Washington, we are discussing opportunities for Jeff to remain with CBS News and continue providing the same substantive, trusted reporting that he has been offering for the past 12 years,” Zirinsky said.