Storms Return Late Week

by Shane Butler

The first part of this week looks warm and dry. Temps will manage upper 80s for highs through Wednesday. High pressure will be over head keeping our weather quiet. A frontal boundary approaches late week and this leads to a chance of showers/storms starting Thursday and continuing into Friday. Right now, we don’t see any significant storm development but this will be monitored through the week. The boundary will weaken but linger over the region and this could be the focal point for more storm development over the weekend. Thanks to clouds and rain activity, temps will come down a bit for highs. Lower to mid 80s will be more likely both Saturday and Sunday.