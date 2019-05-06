Sunny & Dry For Now, Rain Later This Week

by Ben Lang

A cool front passed through the area early Sunday, and brought slightly cooler and drier air to the state. That was felt this morning, with temperatures falling into the 50s prior to sunrise this morning. Temperatures are quickly warming now thanks to abundant sunshine, and highs should reach the low to mid 80s today. Temperatures cool considerably overnight, falling into the mid to upper 50s under a clear sky.

Tuesday should be another nice May day, with a mostly sunny sky. It’ll be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Clouds may increase a touch Tuesday night, with milder overnight lows in the 60s. We’ll see a few more clouds in the sky on Wednesday, and even a couple isolated showers Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures should top out in the upper 80s.

Rain and storms become more widespread Thursday and Friday. Another cold front will be approaching from the northwest on Thursday. That should amplify out coverage of rain and storms, particularly on Thursday afternoon. Looks like that front stalls somewhere in north/central Alabama on Friday through the weekend. That should keep scattered to numerous showers and storms in the forecast through Sunday. Temperatures remain fairly uniform between Thursday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. The front may get a secondary push late this weekend or early next week. By Tuesday, it may clear the area to the south. That may result in a dry and slightly cooler day next Tuesday, but that may be some wishful speculation at this point.