Sunny, Dry Start to Week

by Ryan Stinnett

Monday and Tuesday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will be dry these two days, and these should be the nicest days of weather for the week.

MIDWEEK AND BEYOND: Wednesday looks mainly dry, but moisture levels begin to increase so we will talk about more muggy conditions and showers and storms will return to the forecast on a daily basis, but nothing out of the ordinary for the time of year. A warm and moisture-rich air mass in place means showers and storms will highlight the forecast on a daily basis, with the greatest coverage during the peak heating of the day during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the mid 80s and lows will be in the 60s.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Unfortunately showers and storms will remain the forecast as we roll into the weekend as a moisture-rich air mass remains in place across the state. Expect highs in the lower to mid 80s and lows in the 60s with little change in the day to day weather forecast as it looks like we settle into a fairly routine summer pattern across the state.

Have a great day!

Ryan