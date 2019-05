Teen Wanted in Connection to Recent Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police Department are searching for 18-year-old Thearthis House in connection to a shooting that occurred in the 3200 block of Suwanee Drive on Tuesday, April 23. One man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone who knows House’s current location is asked to call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867)

Tips could lead to a Cash Reward.