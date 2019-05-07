ALDOT to Perform I-65 Evacuation Exercise on I-65 from Mobile to Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, May 8, representatives from the Alabama Department of Transportation, the Emergency Management Agency and local agencies will conduct a hurricane preparation lane-reversal simulation on I-65 from Mobile to Montgomery.

There will be no traffic impacts but drivers may see activity from these agencies along the I-65 corridor.

Interstate lane reversal, or “contraflow,” requires extensive communication from all agencies involved. This annual exercise provides agencies a dress rehearsal opportunity which helps ensure an actual contraflow event will be executed safely.

In the event of an evacuation situation, ALDOT would convert all lanes on I-65 to the northbound direction from Mobile to Montgomery.

In the event of an evacuation situation, ALDOT would convert all lanes on I-65 to the northbound direction from Mobile to Montgomery.