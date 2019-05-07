Another Mostly Sunny And Warm Afternoon

by Ben Lang

It’s another sunny start to the day in central and south Alabama. Expect plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day, with just a few fair weather clouds. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s today. No rain is expected. The dry weather continues this evening, with temperatures in the low 80s around 7PM. Temperatures fall to around 70 degrees by 11PM. Overnight lows drop to around 60° under a mostly clear sky.

Expect another quick warm-up Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures soar into the upper 80s. A few isolated showers or storms could develop by mid-afternoon, aided by the daytime heating and the return of some gulf moisture. Wednesday night should be mainly dry and warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Showers and storms become more widespread on Thursday. We could see some rain early in the day as shower and thunderstorm activity to our west on Wednesday makes its way into the area. More rain and storms ignite across the area Thursday afternoon/evening well in advance of a cold front to our north and west. Right now, severe weather does not appear likely since the front is still going to be far away. The front gets closer on Friday, and that means more rain and storms igniting along and ahead of it, especially Friday afternoon.

The front stalls nearby through the weekend, leading to more scattered shower and thunderstorm activity on Saturday and Mother’s Day. There’s now more model agreement for the front pushing south of the area early next week. That means we very well may start off next week dry, mainly sunny, and less humid. Overall, our 8 day forecast remains warm with highs generally in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s.