Montgomery Co. School Board Approves Cuts to Teachers and Services

by Alabama News Network Staff

At a special called meeting of the Montgomery County school board this afternoon, board members approved making cuts to the number of teachers and to various services.

The school system is faced with a $10 million deficit. It must maintain $19.7 million in reserves.

As a result, board members approved cutting 140 teacher positions for next school year. About half of those positions will already be vacant through resignations or retirement. The teachers who will lose their jobs are scheduled to find out on May 14.

Other cuts will include reducing some transportation routes, closing the Bellinger Hill, Fairwest and Professional Services Center buildings and switching to a four-day work week over the summer.

The board discussed consolidating some schools over the next two to three years.