Rain & Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

High pressure continues to maintain a very quiet weather pattern for us. We see this setup holding on through at least Wednesday. That means more sunshine along with temps in the upper 80s to near 90 for highs. The ridge of high pressure moves farther to our east and this allows a front to head our way Thursday. Ahead of this boundary, we expect showers to develop Thursday afternoon. The front hangs up over the area Friday into the weekend and this puts us in a rather active weather pattern. Rain and storms will be likely each day. The rain activity will have an impact on temps with highs dropping back into the lower to mid 80s for several days. Right now, we don’t see anything going severe but this is being monitored and could change. If you’re planning on doing something outdoors for Mother’s Day, you may want to have a backup plan. We’re back to drier weather conditions as high pressure returns early next week.