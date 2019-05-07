Staying Dry and Very Warm

by Ryan Stinnett

For today and tomorrow, high pressure remains in control of our weather and it will remain dry and be warmer as highs make their way into the upper 80s, with a few spots flirting with the 90 degree mark. Today will be sunny, but clouds will be on the increase Wednesday as moisture levels rise.

RAIN/STORMS RETURN: The high slides to the east by the end of the week and an approaching front means we will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms back to the state late Thursday. The SPC has defined a risk of severe storms for portions of West and Northwest Alabama, but for now we don’t expect any major severe weather issues here with the main dynamics lifting well to the north toward the Great Lakes.

On Friday, the front stalls out across the state, and we will maintain the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. The best chance of rain will be along and south of where the frontal boundary stalls out so we will have to wait and see exactly where that occurs, but for now we will maintain a chance of showers and thunderstorms statewide. At this time, there is no risk of organized severe storms Friday, but of course with ample instability in place, storms could certainly pack a punch. The high Thursday will be in upper 80s, followed by lower 80s Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change in the forecast for the weekend as the front will remain stalled over the state. Both Saturday and Sunday, we will keep showers and storms in the forecast, it won’t be a weekend “wash out”, but expect passing showers and storms from time to time. When it is not raining, expect more clouds than sun, and it will be warm and muggy with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Again severe storms are not expected at this time.

NEXT WEEK: The front looks to push to the south early next week and we will trend the forecast drier Monday and Tuesday. By midweek, an approaching upper trough and another surface front look to bring unsettled weather back to Alabama with occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s much of the week, which is pretty close to seasonal values for this time of year.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan