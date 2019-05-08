Abortion Bill in Senate Judiciary Committee

by Jerome Jones

What is being called the most aggressive abortion bill in the country is being heard before a Senate Judiciary Committee today.

The bill, authored by Representative Terri Collins (R) Decatur, would make all abortions illegal. The bill passed through the House of Representatives last week. If the bill makes it out of committee it could be on the Senate floor as soon as Thursday.

Under the language of the bill doctors that perform or attempt to perform an abortion could be charged with a felony and sentenced to prison time. There is no provision for rape or incest in the bill, but there is a provision for an abortion if the health of the mother is in grave danger. The bill is a direct shot at the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision that made abortions legal in the United States. It should be expected that if this bill passes, lawsuits are certain to follow.

We will have more updates as they become available.