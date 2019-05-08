BREAKING: Crenshaw County Man Wanted For Luring 12-year-old Girl From NC Arrested

by Mandy McQueen

Courtesy of Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office

LUVERNE, Ala. (ALABAMA NEWS NETWORK) – An Alabama man wanted by Scotland County authorities in North Carolina has been arrested by the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office.

According to law enforcement, 24-year-old Odarious Deshun Peoples of Luverne, Alabama was wanted by Scotland County authorities after an alert on a middle school computer in North Carolina led to a child exploitation investigation.

A report came after a school electronic device received an IT department flag for suspected pornographic materials. After further investigation, it was discovered that a 12-year-old female student was in communication with Peoples. Deputies also found where Peoples told the student he wanted her to leave North Carolina and move to Alabama.

The investigation began in November after a report was filed with the school. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office then reached out to the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in finding Peoples.

Investigators with the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested Peoples on Wednesday afternoon for first-degree child exploitation, solicitation of a minor child by computer and indecent liberties with a minor child.