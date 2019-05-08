Country Group Alabama Extends 50th Anniversary Tour

by Alabama News Network Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Country band Alabama is extending its 50th anniversary tour this year with 29 more shows, including a show with The Beach Boys and additional dates in Canada.

The Grammy-winning band embarked on a major arena and amphitheater tour to mark its anniversary. The second leg of the tour will continue through November and includes a concert at Bristol Dragway, a racetrack in Tennessee.

Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook formed the band in 1969 in Fort Payne, Alabama. They went on to dominate the sound of country music in the 1980s, scoring dozens of No. 1 hits, including classics like “Mountain Music” and “Dixieland Delight.”

Cook announced in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and he has limited his touring due to his health.

