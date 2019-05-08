Isolated Afternoon Storms Return

by Ryan Stinnett

MAINLY DRY WEDNESDAY: The high pressure slides off to the east and we will see more clouds as moisture levels begin to rise. There is the chance of a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening, but most locations will be staying dry and it looks like the best chance for these will come over southern and eastern portions of the state. It will be another very warm day with highs generally in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: With the high to the east, an approaching front will bring more organized rain and storms back into the state as we head through the day Thursday, and it really looks like it will be later in the day before this activity makes it to Central Alabama. The SPC has a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms defined for parts of North and West Alabama, but with the main upper support pulling away, we aren’t expecting a big severe weather program for our state.

The front will stall out across Central Alabama late Thursday night, so we will keep the chance of showers and storms in the forecast on Friday as well. No severe weather threat Friday, but a few storms could be strong, and it won’t rain all day. The high Thursday will be in the upper 80s, followed by low 80s Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change in the forecast for the weekend as the front will remain stalled over the state. Both Saturday and Sunday we keep showers and storms in the forecast, but it won’t rain all weekend; expect occasional showers and storms from time to time. When it is not raining, expect mainly cloudy conditions, and will be warm and muggy with a highs in the lower 80s both days. Again severe storms are not expected this weekend. If you have plans outdoor this weekend, have a plan B in place as showers and storms will be possible at anytime.

NEXT WEEK: The front will push to the south early next week and we will trend the forecast drier Monday and Tuesday. By midweek, an approaching upper trough and surface front looks to bring unsettled weather back to with occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s much of the week.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Ryan