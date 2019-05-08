Isolated Showers Today; Rain And Storms Late Thursday

by Ben Lang

We’re off to another dry start today. Temperatures should warm into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, but there’s also a small chance for brief spotty showers this afternoon. Those should follow a summer pattern where they fizzle away this evening, leaving us mainly dry overnight. Temperatures remain warm this evening, in the low 80s at 7PM, then falling into the low 70s by 11PM. There’s a chance for a few isolated showers after midnight, depending on how well rain and thunderstorm activity holds together as it moves into Alabama from Mississippi. The best chance for a little rain would be in west Alabama prior to sunrise, but most spots remain dry overnight.

Much of Thursday may be dry, but rain and storms are likely by the late afternoon and evening. These storms may swing through the area in a quick sweeping line, and could produce gusty winds. For now, our area is not included in a threat for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. It may be fairly dry Thursday night and Friday morning before more rain and storms arrive Friday afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 80s, and lows fall to the upper 60s.

A cold front remains draped across northwest Alabama on Saturday, leading to more daytime shower and thunderstorm development. Highs reach the mid 80s. Rain and storms could be a even more widespread on Sunday, as the front finally pushes south through our area.

Early next week looks drier, with minimal chances for rain Monday and Tuesday. It won’t be much cooler on the backside of the front, with highs still reaching the low to mid 80s.