Rainy Weather Pattern Ahead

by Shane Butler

An active weather pattern is setting up across our area starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend. A frontal boundary will advance southward toward us. Rain and storms will be possible each day. Some of the storms will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Daytime high temps will come down a bit with lower to mid 80s through early next week. High pressure makes a return by Monday and this will allow the area to start drying out a bit.